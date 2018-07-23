Popular Topics
NPA decides not to prosecute Manana over alleged assault of Christine Wiro

Christine Wiro accused the former deputy Higher Education Minister of pushing her down the stairs and threatening to deport her two months ago.

FILE: Mduduzi Manana leaves the Randburg magistrates court on 7 November 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Mduduzi Manana leaves the Randburg magistrates court on 7 November 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that it has decided not to prosecute African National Congress Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana for allegedly assaulting his domestic worker.

Christine Wiro accused the former deputy Higher Education Minister of pushing her down the stairs and threatening to deport her two months ago.

The NPA says it doesn't have enough evidence for a successful prosecution.

Wiro opened a case against Manana at the Douglasdale Police Station two months ago, accusing him of pushing her down the stairs and threatening to deport her to Zimbabwe.

He apparently offered her R100,000 to withdraw the matter.

Manana has denied the claims and has since opened a criminal case against Wiro for allegedly trying to extort money out of him.

