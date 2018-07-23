Nompumelelo Mayiyane plays Kwezi in highly anticipated stage production

Nompumelelo Mayiyane will act alongside JT Medupe who plays the part of Jacob Zuma in the musical play based on the book written by Redi Tlhabi on the life of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s just two days until the much-anticipated theatre production KHWEZI…Say My Name opens at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria, and the name of the actress who will play the part of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo has been revealed.

Nompumelelo Mayiyane is a graduate from the South African School of Motion Picture and Performance.

Mayiyane’s theatre and film credits include Africa Umoja, Songs of Jazz town, Too Much Punch for Judy, Rock of ages, Mad buddies and Oscars submission Little One.

Multi-award-winning playwright and director Napo Masheane has brought to life Kuzwayo’s story as is told by journalist, radio presenter and author Redi Tlhabi in her 2017 book Khwezi.

The 31-year-old will be acting alongside JT Medupe who plays Jacob Zuma in the musical play.

Mayiyane said: “I have treated this character like how I treat others - with respect and without worrying too much about people’s expectations. As a team, we are going to present as much truth as we can.”

The production starts on 25 July and ends on 12 August.

The first two days (25 -26 July) are reserved for previews ahead of opening night on the 27 July.