Nelson Chamisa calls on supporters to fast, pray ahead of Zim elections

It’s being reported that Chamisa told a rally in Gweru that fasting and prayer would facilitate a smooth crossover from the Zanu-PF rule.

HARARE - It’s just one week before Zimbabwe holds elections for a new president, Parliament and local government leaders.

The main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called on his supporters to hold a fast between today and Saturday.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader says the week-long fast should be followed by a national day of prayer on Sunday.

Chamisa has made faith a part of the MDC Alliance’s campaign, including the use of the online hashtag #Godisinit.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also been courting the support of church members ahead of the elections next Monday.

Two weeks ago, the president, dressed in white robes, attended a mass festival of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church in the east of the country.