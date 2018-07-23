Popular Topics
Nelson Chamisa calls on supporters to fast, pray ahead of Zim elections

It’s being reported that Chamisa told a rally in Gweru that fasting and prayer would facilitate a smooth crossover from the Zanu-PF rule.

FILE: Zimbabwe opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President Nelson Chamisa delivers a speech outside the party headquarters Harvest House in Harare on 18 February 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Zimbabwe opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) President Nelson Chamisa delivers a speech outside the party headquarters Harvest House in Harare on 18 February 2018. Picture: AFP
one day ago

HARARE - It’s just one week before Zimbabwe holds elections for a new president, Parliament and local government leaders.

The main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called on his supporters to hold a fast between today and Saturday.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader says the week-long fast should be followed by a national day of prayer on Sunday.

It’s being reported that Chamisa told a rally in Gweru that fasting and prayer would facilitate a smooth crossover from the Zanu-PF rule.

Chamisa has made faith a part of the MDC Alliance’s campaign, including the use of the online hashtag #Godisinit.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also been courting the support of church members ahead of the elections next Monday.

Two weeks ago, the president, dressed in white robes, attended a mass festival of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church in the east of the country.

