Nelson Chamisa calls on supporters to fast, pray ahead of Zim elections
It’s being reported that Chamisa told a rally in Gweru that fasting and prayer would facilitate a smooth crossover from the Zanu-PF rule.
HARARE - It’s just one week before Zimbabwe holds elections for a new president, Parliament and local government leaders.
The main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has called on his supporters to hold a fast between today and Saturday.
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader says the week-long fast should be followed by a national day of prayer on Sunday.
Chamisa has made faith a part of the MDC Alliance’s campaign, including the use of the online hashtag #Godisinit.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also been courting the support of church members ahead of the elections next Monday.
Two weeks ago, the president, dressed in white robes, attended a mass festival of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church in the east of the country.
