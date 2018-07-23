Neilson: Foreshore Freeway Project tender an indication of deeper problems

Council decided to scrap the tender for the ambitious project that would have seen Cape Town's unfinished freeways redeveloped.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has broken ranks with the city's official view on the Foreshore Freeway Project tender, saying the problems encountered are indicative of greater problems within the city's transport authority.

But Neilson has questioned whether the scrapped tender was deliberately drafted in a manner that favoured a particular bidder.

He says he believes the project was a failed attempt at a quick fix for the city's inner-city housing problem.

The deputy mayor says the foreshore tender was drafted so wide that it opened itself up to a range of interpretations and made the process vulnerable to corruption.

“We have to look deeper and understand why things were done in certain ways and resolve those matters before we can proceed forward.”

Neilson says it was unreasonable to expect a single developer to address both the city’s transport and social housing problems through a single project.

He says he's concerned over the running of the city's transport authority and will meet with Mayor Patricia de Lille to discuss the problems.