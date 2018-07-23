Msimanga plans to bring better, legal Wi-Fi to Tshwane
Mayor Msimanga says a process to find a new contractor to replace Project Isizwe is now at an advanced stage.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has assured residents he will not be switching off the capital's Wi-Fi indefinitely, saying he wants it to function better but legally.
Soon after taking office, Msimanga announced that he would subject several contracts to thorough audits to establish if any criminality led to them being awarded.
He says the Auditor General subsequently revealed that the R380 million Wi-Fi contract with Project Isizwe was awarded irregularly.
Msimanga says a process to find a new contractor to replace Isizwe is now at an advanced stage.
“We have no intentions of stopping or eliminating the Tshwane Wi-Fi, ours is to make it even better than it has been and that’s what we’re committing to.”
#TshwaneFreeWiFi has not been cancelled. We assure users that we will continue to provide this much-needed service— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 23, 2018
The City Council has approved a budget of nearly R80 million to ensure that it— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 23, 2018
continues providing the service to users #TshWiFi #TshwaneFreeWiFi
While we are finalizing the appointment of the new service provider, we are maintaining the service in-house. #TshwaneFreeWiFi #TshwiFi— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 23, 2018
We are aware that some #TshWiFi hotspots are experiencing network glitches. This is being attended to.— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 23, 2018
#taxihikegotme 😂😂😂😂 AYEYE Tshwane WiFi pic.twitter.com/EiGohxugkC— Keneilwe Mosupye (@neilwefk) July 23, 2018
Why are you outsourcing the service if you have the capacity to maintain Tshwane WiFi in-house?— Nthabiseng Legodi (@missnthabil) July 23, 2018
We urge all Free WiFi users in Tshwane to contact— Project Isizwe (@ProjectIsizwe) July 19, 2018
support-freewifi@tshwane.gov.za or call 012 358 8444 for any queries related to the City’s network. pic.twitter.com/RjDaT3XpeD
So now @Our_DA has switched off the free WiFi in Tshwane. What happens to the students and small businesses that rely on the WiFi.@EFFSouthAfrica la ba bona akere.— Mohlaloga (@tumiblake) July 23, 2018
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building
-
Eskom blames previous leadership, governance for financial woes
-
[VIDEO] 2 women jump from burning building in Bellville CBD
-
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.