Msimanga plans to bring better, legal Wi-Fi to Tshwane

Mayor Msimanga says a process to find a new contractor to replace Project Isizwe is now at an advanced stage.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has assured residents he will not be switching off the capital's Wi-Fi indefinitely, saying he wants it to function better but legally.

Soon after taking office, Msimanga announced that he would subject several contracts to thorough audits to establish if any criminality led to them being awarded.

He says the Auditor General subsequently revealed that the R380 million Wi-Fi contract with Project Isizwe was awarded irregularly.

Msimanga says a process to find a new contractor to replace Isizwe is now at an advanced stage.

“We have no intentions of stopping or eliminating the Tshwane Wi-Fi, ours is to make it even better than it has been and that’s what we’re committing to.”

#TshwaneFreeWiFi has not been cancelled. We assure users that we will continue to provide this much-needed service — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 23, 2018

The City Council has approved a budget of nearly R80 million to ensure that it

continues providing the service to users #TshWiFi #TshwaneFreeWiFi — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 23, 2018

While we are finalizing the appointment of the new service provider, we are maintaining the service in-house. #TshwaneFreeWiFi #TshwiFi — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 23, 2018

We are aware that some #TshWiFi hotspots are experiencing network glitches. This is being attended to. — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) July 23, 2018

Why are you outsourcing the service if you have the capacity to maintain Tshwane WiFi in-house? — Nthabiseng Legodi (@missnthabil) July 23, 2018

We urge all Free WiFi users in Tshwane to contact

support-freewifi@tshwane.gov.za or call 012 358 8444 for any queries related to the City’s network. pic.twitter.com/RjDaT3XpeD — Project Isizwe (@ProjectIsizwe) July 19, 2018