MPs calls for plan to eliminate illegal guns in wake of mass taxi shooting

Members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association were ambushed while travelling home from KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee has called for an effective strategy to eliminate illegal firearms following a shooting that's left 11 members of a Gauteng taxi association dead.

They had been attending a colleague's funeral in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police are yet to find the attackers and confirm if the deadly attack is part of the country's frequent incidents of violence in the taxi industry.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman insists more needs to be done to get rid South Africa of illegal guns.

“It’s almost certain that illegal firearms were used. These firearms must be removed from our streets to deal effectively with crime.

“The safety strategy of the taxi industry is also necessary in the context of a large number of people that depend on this service as well as impact these crimes have on innocent families.”

"A mini-bus taxi riddled with over 255 bullets holes. Eleven (11) people linked to the taxi industry were assassinated execution style in Colenso KZN enroute to JHB. The deceased were from a funeral of a colleague at Matimatolo who was gunned down in Gauteng last week."

#sapsHQ #SAPSNPC, Gen #Sitole condemns in the strongest terms, the senseless killing of eleven people associated to the Ivory-Park Taxi Association in Gauteng.

The eleven were among 17 people that were traveling in a taxi coming from a funeral in KZN heading back to Johannesburg.

It is believed that unknown men opened fire on the taxi, killing 11 people.

Four people have been critically wounded and recuperating in hospital. Two people escaped unharmed.

