Man, woman wounded in Hanover Park shooting

Police say there have been no arrests as yet.

CAPE TOWN - A man and a woman were shot and wounded outside a church in Hanover Park on Monday.

Police say there have been no arrests as yet.

The Police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Cases of attempted murder are open for investigation subsequent to a shooting incent that occurred this afternoon in Hanover Park. According to reports, the incident left a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man wounded.”