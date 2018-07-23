Magashule urges ANC members to do their part to keep party in power

CENTURION – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has asked party members to imagine the party losing support after the 2019 elections and to use that thought as motivation to win the hearts and minds of voters.

Magashule made the call while delivering the closing address at the Gauteng ANC’s elective conference.

The conference saw David Makhura being elected chairperson of the ANC in the province, Panyaza Lesufi as his deputy and Emfuleni mayor, Jacob Khawe, as the general secretary.

Magashule wants ANC members to imagine the ANC on the out of the Union Buildings next year.

“Imagine the ANC losing power; the ANC can’t just be a brand.”

He says if they want to avoid being ousted, they must do their part to make sure the party is victorious next year.

“It is time for you to be agitated, it is time for you to be activated. It is time for you to be agitated and to go work on the ground. As an activist, that’s the energy you need.”

He says the ANC must extend its hand to people who fell out of love with the party.

“There is love back in a relationship.”

