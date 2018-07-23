Love triangle leaves EC man (31) dead

It's alleged the accused stabbed the man after he found out the deceased had a romantic relationship with his girlfriend.

CAPE TOWN - A 26-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a 31-year-old man in the Eastern Cape.

Butterworth police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said: “It is alleged that both men were having a love affair with one girlfriend and the suspect fatally stabbed the deceased on Sunday at about 2 am in Willowvale.”