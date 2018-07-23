Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Meet the host of the Mandela lecture Busi Mkhumbuzi

| Talk Radio 702 host Phemelo Motene spoke to Mkhumbuzi about the experience of hosting the event.

JOHANNESBURG – As the country waited in anticipation for former US President Barack Obama to deliver the annual Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, South Africans we’re also introduced to an activist, speaker, and entrepreneur whose an inspiration to many young people.

Busi Mkhumbuzi, the director of TshimongSA, had the opportunity to host the event at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg last week.

Mkhumbuzi spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Phemelo Motene about the experience and says that day was very special for her.

“It was so much more special because it wasn’t just people from the public who said I did a great job. It was also people who have groomed me at one point or another or people who were involved in raising me that came out and said 'I’ve always known that you would be this person'.”

Listen to the above audio for more.

