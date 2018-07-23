[LISTEN] Mark Barnes outlines deal that ended Post Office strike
CapeTalk | Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to SAPO CEO Mark Barnes, who says they have agreed to increase salaries by 6.5% which is backdated to April 2018.
CAPE TOWN - The strike at the South African Post Office (Sapo) that lasted almost three weeks is finally over.
This after Sapo and trade unions, the Communication Workers Union (CWU)‚ Democratic Postal Workers Union (Depacu) and the SA Postal Workers Union (Sapwu) reached an agreement over salary increases and other issues with trade unions.
Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies spoke to Sapo CEO Mark Barnes, who says they have agreed to increase salaries by 6.5% which is backdated to April 2018, as well as increasing the hours of employees who are on contract.
“It is a lot of money, but the Post Office is starting to look into different income streams in the institution.”
Listen to the above audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 'No child should go to bed hungry'
-
[LISTEN] Christo Wiese responds to tax evasion claims
-
[LISTEN] Gerrie Nel explains AfriForum move to prosecute Thandi Modise
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 2)
-
[LISTEN] Zille: I've never undermined anyone
-
[LISTEN] Can alcohol help you live longer?
-
[LISTEN] DA dismisses Ipsos report on dwindling votes
-
[LISTEN] Pay back the billions you dodged in taxes, Sars tells Wiese
-
[LISTEN] SACP explains stance on land issue
-
[LISTEN] Reflecting on Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with dyslexia in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] The dire state of sanitation at schools
-
[LISTEN] Treating social media addiction
-
[LISTEN] ANC & DA neck and neck in WC - Ipsos poll
-
[LISTEN] Holomisa stands his ground on PIC corruption claims
-
[LISTEN] Drakensberg Boys Choir celebrates win at World Choir Games
-
[LISTEN] DA’s Ntsabo condemns cat-flinging incident during Hermanus protests
-
[LISTEN] Clive Barker on how to fix Bafana's woes
-
[LISTEN] Personal finance: How to file your tax return
-
[LISTEN] Teaching race & culture in early childhood
-
[LISTEN] 'Nene asked unions to bring ideas of how to fund wage demands'
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa
-
[LISTEN] ‘Entrepreneurship is twice as hard for women’
-
[PODCAST] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Wasted taxes & ill health
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.