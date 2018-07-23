[LISTEN] Mark Barnes outlines deal that ended Post Office strike

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

[LISTEN] Mark Barnes outlines deal that ended Post Office strike

| Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to SAPO CEO Mark Barnes, who says they have agreed to increase salaries by 6.5% which is backdated to April 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The strike at the South African Post Office (Sapo) that lasted almost three weeks is finally over.

This after Sapo and trade unions, the Communication Workers Union (CWU)‚ Democratic Postal Workers Union (Depacu) and the SA Postal Workers Union (Sapwu) reached an agreement over salary increases and other issues with trade unions.

Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies spoke to Sapo CEO Mark Barnes, who says they have agreed to increase salaries by 6.5% which is backdated to April 2018, as well as increasing the hours of employees who are on contract.

“It is a lot of money, but the Post Office is starting to look into different income streams in the institution.”

Listen to the above audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA