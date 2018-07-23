[LISTEN] Mark Barnes outlines deal that ended Post Office strike

CapeTalk | Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to SAPO CEO Mark Barnes, who says they have agreed to increase salaries by 6.5% which is backdated to April 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The strike at the South African Post Office (Sapo) that lasted almost three weeks is finally over.

This after Sapo and trade unions, the Communication Workers Union (CWU)‚ Democratic Postal Workers Union (Depacu) and the SA Postal Workers Union (Sapwu) reached an agreement over salary increases and other issues with trade unions.

Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies spoke to Sapo CEO Mark Barnes, who says they have agreed to increase salaries by 6.5% which is backdated to April 2018, as well as increasing the hours of employees who are on contract.

“It is a lot of money, but the Post Office is starting to look into different income streams in the institution.”

