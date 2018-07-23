[LISTEN] 'No child should go to bed hungry'

Radio 702 | David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Programme, says Southern Africa has a lack of proper diet and this is not because of a lack of food but it’s more about lack of diverse diet.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bingwa speaks to David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme.

Beasley is in South Africa to speak to government, farmers and other stakeholders on what can be done to address food insecurity in the southern Africa region.

He says every 5 seconds a child dies from hunger and he adds that in the world today, there’s over $300 trillion worth of wealth and with this number, there shouldn’t be a single child who goes to bed hungry.

Beasley says Southern Africa has lack of proper diet and this is not because of a lack of food but it’s more about lack of a diverse diet.

