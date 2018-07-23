[LISTEN] 'No child should go to bed hungry'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

[LISTEN] 'No child should go to bed hungry'

| David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Programme, says Southern Africa has a lack of proper diet and this is not because of a lack of food but it’s more about lack of diverse diet.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bingwa speaks to David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme.

Beasley is in South Africa to speak to government, farmers and other stakeholders on what can be done to address food insecurity in the southern Africa region.

He says every 5 seconds a child dies from hunger and he adds that in the world today, there’s over $300 trillion worth of wealth and with this number, there shouldn’t be a single child who goes to bed hungry.

Beasley says Southern Africa has lack of proper diet and this is not because of a lack of food but it’s more about lack of a diverse diet.

Listen to the full interview above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA