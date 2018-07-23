[LISTEN] ‘I Admit’: R. Kelly sets the record straight in new song
The new track titled 'I Admit', was released on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – RnB hitmaker R. Kelly has finally put together a response to all the allegations he's faced in his career in a just over 19-minute long song.
The new track titled I Admit, which he released on Monday, details how friends turned enemies, the trials he had to go through to make a name for himself in the industry and in a strange way responds to allegations that he is a paedophile.
“I admit I f##k with all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies
But tell me how they call it paedophile because that shit is crazy
You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions
But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion…”
Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, even hits back at the accusations that he's brainwashed and held women in a sex cult.
Last year, parents explained how their female children showed signs of brainwashing and claiming to be "in love" with the RnB singer.
In responses, he says: “Said I'm abusing these women, what the fuck that's some absurd shit
They're brainwashed, really?
Kidnapped, really?
Can't eat, really?
Real talk, that shit sound silly
And if you really, really wanna know
Her father dropped her off at my show
And told this boy to put her on stage
I admit that she was over age
I admit that I was feelin' her
And I admit that she was feelin' me
I admit that that's just some s##t that comes with being a celebrity
I ain't chasing these ladies, no
These ladies are chasing me"
The Happy People singer also gets into how he was abused as a child, allegedly by a family member.
"Now, I admit a family member touched me
From a child to the age 14, yeah
While I laid asleep, took my virginity
So scared to say something, so I just put the blame on me..."
In May, Spotify announced that Kelly’s music had been removed from playlists and recommendations after a campaign to boycott the singer who had been accused of sexual misconduct.
In the new track, Kelly calls out Spotify for the decision, claiming his name is being dragged through the mud over unproven claims.
“Spotify, took me off they playlist
I admit that I, been underrated
I'm not convicted, not arrested, my dragged my name in the dirt
All this work to be successful, when you abandon me 'cause of what you heard"
The 51-year-old has been the subject of an online #MuteRKelly boycott campaign that gained momentum when it was adopted by the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment earlier this year.
A jury acquitted Kelly in 2008 of child pornography charges, finding he did not make an explicit videotape showing him having sex with an underage girl.
In 1994, Kelly secretly married a then 15-year-old Aaliyah with reports suggesting the marriage was nullified because she was underage.
LISTEN: R.Kelly - 'I Admit'
There has been some mixed reaction to the song on Twitter:
Sooooooo R Kelly is rich people broke, a trash dad, a pedophile but also a victim of sexual abuse.... he’s dyslexic as well...— Jigga (@yungbasquiat) July 23, 2018
What was RKelly thinking? He’s down bad, ainna?— 🌻kd™ 🌻 (@kaydee_tweets) July 23, 2018
How is this dude not in prison...R. Kelly?— IbRoKeMyFaCe (@ChillDictat0r) July 23, 2018
Why is it called I admit then and just how is this man still not in jail? He filmed himself sleeping with a 15 year old girl #Rkelly https://t.co/8UGpMRnaJR— DPH (@PoeticJustice23) July 23, 2018
We’ve been waiting for this??? pic.twitter.com/xPwWRFLvKB— Pearls (@tia_tia_tia_smh) July 23, 2018
Siri call the police on R Kelly— Tim (@AMEMEGUY) July 23, 2018
