[LISTEN] Calculator drive - Taking science to the townships

Radio 702 | UCT student and Today 4 Tomorrow's Lonwabo Damane says the importance of calculators to Grade 10 to Grade 12 learners is often underestimated.

JOHANNESBURG – UCT student and foundering member of Today 4 Tomorrow Lonwabo Damane says the Calculator Drive initiative was inspired by seeing learners in impoverished schools sharing calculators.

Today 4 Tomorrow is an NPO that provides tutoring mentorship and career guidance to learners from disadvantaged schools.

Damane says the importance of calculators to Grade 10 to Grade 12 learners is often underestimated while, in fact, it is an essential part of their learning.

Listen to the audio above for more.