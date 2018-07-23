Latest CT train fire to lead to more delays, overcrowding
More than 100 train carriages have been damaged or destroyed in fires in the province since 2015.
CAPE TOWN - More than 100 train carriages have been damaged or destroyed in fires in the province since 2015.
More recently there has been a spate of train fires in the city, many of them arson attacks.
In the latest setback for rail authorities and commuters, a train was gutted in a blaze at Cape Town station.
Metrorail's regional manager, Richard Walker, explains the knock-on effect that this will have.
"It will have a knock-on effect of delays and overcrowding on the system. Then we've also got the two platforms where the two trains were standing that are not operational at the moment. We will need to get an engineer to do an assessment.
