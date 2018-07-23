KZN Community Safety Dept blames Gauteng taxi violence for mass shooting
The victims are said to have been in KwaZulu-Natal to attend a colleague's funeral and were shot on their way back to Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda says he’s working with officials in Gauteng to determine who was behind the murder of 11 members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association.
Unknown attackers fired a hail of bullets at a minibus ferrying at least 17 taxi industry members on Saturday.
The victims are said to have been in KwaZulu-Natal to attend a colleague's funeral and were shot on their way back to Gauteng.
KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says: “The Province of KwaZulu-Natal knows no conflict that we’re aware of. All indication points to the conflict that has engulfed Gauteng, mainly the area of Tembisa, because even the operator that was killed has been operating in that area.”
Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for a 72-hour action plan established by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to probe the 11 murders.
The victims were killed by unknown attackers, who sprayed their minibus with bullets in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.
Sitole says that there’s also a 72-hour action plan in place to find those responsible for the murders.
“The 72-hour activation plan is meant to provide immediate response to any incident that’s either causes harm to the public or maybe disturbed public order or stability.”
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) insists that it is in control of the industry despite numerous cases of violence in the taxi sector.
Just two weeks ago, the chairperson of the Armsta taxi association Sam Budzwa was shot dead in Sandton.
Santaco President Philip Taaibosch says: “We’re in control of the industry. We don’t know what has happened. We need to also go down to the ground in order to investigate.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom irregular expenditure over R19bn, says Mabuza
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
NPA decides not to prosecute Manana over alleged assault of Christine Wiro
-
Eskom won’t pay bonuses to staff due to financial constraints
-
Gigaba confirms Apleni resignation as Home Affairs DG
-
Indian PM can’t be arrested while in SA for Brics summit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.