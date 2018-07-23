KZN Community Safety Dept blames Gauteng taxi violence for mass shooting

The victims are said to have been in KwaZulu-Natal to attend a colleague's funeral and were shot on their way back to Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda says he’s working with officials in Gauteng to determine who was behind the murder of 11 members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association.

Unknown attackers fired a hail of bullets at a minibus ferrying at least 17 taxi industry members on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says: “The Province of KwaZulu-Natal knows no conflict that we’re aware of. All indication points to the conflict that has engulfed Gauteng, mainly the area of Tembisa, because even the operator that was killed has been operating in that area.”

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for a 72-hour action plan established by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to probe the 11 murders.

The victims were killed by unknown attackers, who sprayed their minibus with bullets in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

Sitole says that there’s also a 72-hour action plan in place to find those responsible for the murders.

“The 72-hour activation plan is meant to provide immediate response to any incident that’s either causes harm to the public or maybe disturbed public order or stability.”

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) insists that it is in control of the industry despite numerous cases of violence in the taxi sector.

Just two weeks ago, the chairperson of the Armsta taxi association Sam Budzwa was shot dead in Sandton.

Santaco President Philip Taaibosch says: “We’re in control of the industry. We don’t know what has happened. We need to also go down to the ground in order to investigate.”

