Kendall Jenner, Apple settle lawsuit over radio show

Jenner and her friend Daniel Chetrit were hit by a lawsuit from Robert Karageuzian over the 'Pizza Boys' programme she launched with Apple.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her friend Daniel Chetrit were hit by a lawsuit from Robert Karageuzian over the Pizza Boys programme she launched with Apple, but the dispute is now over.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, a letter to the judge stated: "We represent Defendants Daniel Chetrit and Kendall Jenner in the above-captioned action and respectfully submit this letter with consent of Defendant Apple Inc. and Plaintiff Robert Karageuzian. We write to advise the Court that the parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle this matter."

No details of the settlement were given.

Karageuzian is the founder of Pizzaboyzzz, an art collective and online store featuring an assortment of works and merchandise and claimed to own the trademark for Pizzaboyzzz".

The company argued Jenner's show - which never went beyond one episode - caused customer confusion and harmed their business, and previously sent a cease and desist letter to halt any merchandise sales and advertising of the broadcast.

They also sought an injunction that would prevent both Jenner and Apple from using the Pizza Boys name.

