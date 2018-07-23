Justin Bieber's mother mad at engagement?
The 'Sorry' hitmaker recently announced that him and his on/off girlfriend Hailey Baldwin are set to walk down the aisle.
LONDON - Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette has sparked speculation she's against his recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin.
The Sorry hitmaker recently announced that him and his on/off girlfriend are set to walk down the aisle after he got down on one knee during a romantic getaway at the beginning of the month, but some eagle-eyed fans have started to speculate that his mom is against his drastic life update.
Mallette has always had "Yes, Justin Bieber is my son" in her bio on Twitter but just hours after the 24-year-old singer announced his engagement, she wiped it.
Fans then began tweeting Mallette asking her if she disapproves of his new relationship status, to which she simply wrote: "If you don't have something nice to say..."
If you don’t have something nice to say...— Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 23, 2018
She then poured even more fuel on the fire when she started liking random posts about rush engagements - although none of them referenced her son and Baldwin.
Former US Bachelor star Sean Lowe said: "Before proposing to a woman they've only known for a few weeks, I think the final guys on The Bachelorette should come help me scrub my kid's diarrhea out of my living room rug just to make sure they're serious about the whole "I want a family with you" thing. (sic)"
It comes after Bieber uploaded a gushy post on Instagram claiming that he couldn't wait to settle down with the model and show his siblings the true meaning of love.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
However, it's unusual for Mallette to dislike Justin's partners as she previously said she "loves" his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, even though the pair were very on and off.
She said: "I don't know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn't share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I've met her and we have a special bond so I think she's precious. I can't really speak on their relationship, that's between them."
