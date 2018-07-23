Ipid dismisses Cedrick Nkabinde’s legal action threats
'Eyewitness News' revealed on Monday morning that suspended investigator Cedrick Nkabinde has written to Ipid head Robert McBride and Police Minister Bheki Cele, giving them until Tuesday to reinstate him.
PRETORIA - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has dismissed threats of legal action by suspended investigator Cedrick Nkabinde, saying he must answer to the allegations against him at a disciplinary inquiry.
Eyewitness News revealed on Monday morning that Nkabinde has written to Ipid head Robert McBride and Police Minister Bheki Cele, giving them until Tuesday to reinstate him.
The police watchdog body suspended Nkabinde in May after he sent a letter to Cele in which he accused the Ipid head of unlawful and irregular conduct.
He has, however, been accused of accepting a post within the police service in exchange for an incriminating statement against McBride.
Ipid says civil servant protocol dictates that Nkabinde must answer to the allegations against him in the same way that those against whom he’s made allegations such as McBride must give their side.
The watchdog body believes Nkabinde is frustrated because his attempts to draw politicians into an employer-employee matter have failed.
Last month, EWN reported how the investigator wrote a letter to Cele who in turn asked McBride to rescind Nkabinde’s suspension.
EWN has now obtained the letter McBride sent back to Cele in which he says the minister’s request is improper and possibly unlawful and that Nkabinde will face a disciplinary hearing.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
[VIDEO] 2 women jump from burning building in Bellville CBD
-
SA's population stands at 57.7 million
-
Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building
-
Eskom's R2.3bn net loss: 'Damage cannot be fixed overnight'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.