Ipid dismisses Cedrick Nkabinde’s legal action threats

PRETORIA - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has dismissed threats of legal action by suspended investigator Cedrick Nkabinde, saying he must answer to the allegations against him at a disciplinary inquiry.

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday morning that Nkabinde has written to Ipid head Robert McBride and Police Minister Bheki Cele, giving them until Tuesday to reinstate him.

The police watchdog body suspended Nkabinde in May after he sent a letter to Cele in which he accused the Ipid head of unlawful and irregular conduct.

He has, however, been accused of accepting a post within the police service in exchange for an incriminating statement against McBride.

Ipid says civil servant protocol dictates that Nkabinde must answer to the allegations against him in the same way that those against whom he’s made allegations such as McBride must give their side.

The watchdog body believes Nkabinde is frustrated because his attempts to draw politicians into an employer-employee matter have failed.

Last month, EWN reported how the investigator wrote a letter to Cele who in turn asked McBride to rescind Nkabinde’s suspension.

EWN has now obtained the letter McBride sent back to Cele in which he says the minister’s request is improper and possibly unlawful and that Nkabinde will face a disciplinary hearing.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)