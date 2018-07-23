Indian PM can’t be arrested while in SA for Brics summit
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it will investigate Narendra Modi for war crimes and human rights violations.
JOHANNESBURG – Despite the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirming it will investigate Narendra Modi for war crimes and human rights violations, it has emerged that the Indian Prime Minister cannot be arrested while in South Africa for the Brics Summit.
The Muslim Lawyers Association wants Modi detained when he attends the Brics Summit on Wednesday.
But the gathering is protected by the Geneva Convention, which states that no visiting heads of state can be arrested.
Political analyst David Monyae says: “We’re a democratic country, nothing will stop this lobby from going for Prime Minister Modi. But I don’t think they will achieve much, given that this is a high-level summit. A visiting head of state can’t be arrested. But they will keep on protesting and they have a right to do that.”
The lawyers’ association, however, says that there’s sufficient evidence to form a case against Modi for alleged murders, rape and other human rights violations.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
-
Ace Magashule explains ANC’s generational mix
-
4 survivors in KZN deadly taxi shooting in critical condition in hospital
-
Newly formed ADC weighs in on land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.