Indian PM can’t be arrested while in SA for Brics summit

JOHANNESBURG – Despite the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirming it will investigate Narendra Modi for war crimes and human rights violations, it has emerged that the Indian Prime Minister cannot be arrested while in South Africa for the Brics Summit.

The Muslim Lawyers Association wants Modi detained when he attends the Brics Summit on Wednesday.

But the gathering is protected by the Geneva Convention, which states that no visiting heads of state can be arrested.

Political analyst David Monyae says: “We’re a democratic country, nothing will stop this lobby from going for Prime Minister Modi. But I don’t think they will achieve much, given that this is a high-level summit. A visiting head of state can’t be arrested. But they will keep on protesting and they have a right to do that.”

The lawyers’ association, however, says that there’s sufficient evidence to form a case against Modi for alleged murders, rape and other human rights violations.

