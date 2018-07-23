Hector Bellerin supports Ozil’s retirement following racism statement
Ozil shocked the German football fraternity with his announcement to retire from International football in a scathing statement that accuses the national set-up of racism relating to his Turkish roots
JOHANNESBURG - German footballer Hector Bellerin has supported his fellow Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil’s decision to retire from the German National side following claims of ill-treatment and racism from the German Football Association.
The 29-year-old creative midfielder was a key member of Germany’s World Cup-winning side in 2014 and has been voted by fans as the team’s Player of the Year five times since 2011.
Ozil has been in the middle of German political debate since his picture with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan surfaced in May.
Bellerin who plays with Ozil at London club Arsenal was quick to offer his support on his official Twitter account.
“Surreal that someone who has done so much for his country on and off the pitch has been treated with such disrespect. Well done Mesut Ozil for standing up to this behaviour!”
Surreal that someone who has done so much for his country on and off the pitch has been treated with such disrespect. Well done @MesutOzil1088 for standing up to this behaviour! https://t.co/w1dvWOHFYN— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 23, 2018
