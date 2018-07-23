Guard dies from smoke inhalation at unoccupied Public Works Dept property
Police have confirmed an inquest docket has been opened and Public Works officials will be questioned as part of the investigation.
JOHANNESBURG – A security guard has died from smoke inhalation at an unoccupied house in Allen's Neck on the West Rand, which is owned by the Public Works Department.
It’s understood that the guard and a colleague made a fire in a drum and took it inside the house in the early hours of Sunday morning before closing the windows and doors to protect themselves from the cold night-time temperatures.
He died on the scene, while his colleague is now in a critical condition in hospital.
The guards’ attempt to keep warm on a cold winter's night ended in tragedy.
They were discovered inside the smoke-filled house in Allen’s Neck early on Sunday when colleagues arrived for the next shift.
Public Works has confirmed that the guards were hired just last Wednesday to protect the abandoned house.
Spokesperson Thami Mchunu says: “We’re very saddened by these turn of events and we’re in contact already with their families.”
But chairperson of the Constantia Village Residents Association, Karen Poole, says that the house has been unoccupied for about half a decade.
“The residents are the ones that are maintaining the property. There’s no power or any water, so those guards are working in inhuman conditions.”
Police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened and that Public Works officials will be questioned as part of the investigation.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
Indian PM can’t be arrested while in SA for Brics summit
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
-
4 survivors in KZN deadly taxi shooting in critical condition in hospital
-
Clock ticking for top cop Sitole’s plan to find KZN taxi shooters
-
Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case postponed to 23 August
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.