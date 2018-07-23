Govt unveils plans to curb violence against women

Government says it has taken a bold step to focus on preventative programmes this Women’s Month that will contribute towards ending violence against women.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has unveiled a number of programmes aimed at curbing the scourge of violence against women in the country.

The initiatives have been launched ahead of Women’s Month, celebrated in August every year.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini says the programmes will also have a sharp focus on the economic empowerment of women.

Dlamini says the programmes include getting the business community, faith-based organisations and civil society involved.

“On the first of August, we are going to observe or have a day of mourning.”

She says her department is also working with law enforcement agencies to tighten the protection of women.

“On the issue of the protection order, because you die with it and it doesn’t have teeth, it’s one of the areas we have raised.”

This year’s Women’s Month will also celebrate the centenary of apartheid activist Albertina Sisulu and other struggle heroines who fought for women emancipation in the country.

#WomensMonth Dlamini says more land and title deeds should be allocated to women who are in many cases working and taking care of families alone. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2018

#WomensMonth Dlamini says government plans to hold dialogues in some parts of the country, she says dialogues will also be held with the LGBTI community and women living in rural areas. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2018

