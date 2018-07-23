Govt unveils plans to curb violence against women

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

Govt unveils plans to curb violence against women

Government says it has taken a bold step to focus on preventative programmes this Women’s Month that will contribute towards ending violence against women.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini (centre) at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini (centre) at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government has unveiled a number of programmes aimed at curbing the scourge of violence against women in the country.

The initiatives have been launched ahead of Women’s Month, celebrated in August every year.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini says the programmes will also have a sharp focus on the economic empowerment of women.

Government says it has taken a bold step to focus on preventative programmes this Women’s Month that will contribute towards ending violence against women.

Dlamini says the programmes include getting the business community, faith-based organisations and civil society involved.

“On the first of August, we are going to observe or have a day of mourning.”

She says her department is also working with law enforcement agencies to tighten the protection of women.

“On the issue of the protection order, because you die with it and it doesn’t have teeth, it’s one of the areas we have raised.”

This year’s Women’s Month will also celebrate the centenary of apartheid activist Albertina Sisulu and other struggle heroines who fought for women emancipation in the country.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA