Gigaba confirms Apleni resignation as Home Affairs DG

PRETORIA - The Home Affairs Minister has confirmed the resignation of Director-General Mkuseli Apleni.

Apleni is leaving the department after several years in the role, to take up an opportunity in the private sector.

Gigaba made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria this morning.

“I’d like to announce officially, that the Director-General of Department of Home Affairs, Mr Mkhuseli Apleni, has tendered his resignation, effective end of July 2018, to pursue other career opportunities in the private sector. He has served the public service with distinction in various capacities.”

Apleni says he will be moving to the banking sector.

“I’ll be joining Discovery but on the banking side of things. I’m not sure if you’re aware that they will be launching that bank, so I’ll be joining from 1 August.”