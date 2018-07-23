Lee's final stop in Mozambique might be a company trading in SA one day!

Exploring Beira, Mozambique for Africa Connected, Lee Kasumba meets with determined entrepreneur Samir Sousa.

Standard Bank's Africa Connected, Lee Kasumbu is travelling through Mozambique’s central port city of Beira in search of opportunities and investment potential.

Samir Sousa is the founder of Vita Cleaning. He chats to Lee about his vision for this company - and how it all started (only around a year ago!) with him wanting to differentiate his business in the market.

I thought that the market needed something different Samir Sousa, Founder of Vita Cleaning

Thanks to special imported equipment, Vita's proposition has expanded beyond domestic contracts like furniture and cars, and it started servicing industrial facilities - tendering on work nationwide, where Samir feels there is an opportunity for further expansion.

We're providing different types of services. In the other provinces they lack the qualified companies to provide them. Samir Sousa, Founder of Vita Cleaning

