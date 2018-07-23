Fears of further protests in Zwelihle loom

One Hermanus resident said although there's been no further violence since last week, many people are still being intimidated by protest leaders.

CAPE TOWN - While all might appear calm in Hermanus, fears of further protests loom.

Police Minister Bheki Cele gave Zwelihle residents the assurance on Friday that policing would increase in the area following weeks of unrest.

One Hermanus resident who wishes to remain anonymous has told Eyewitness News although there's been no further violence since last week, many people are still being intimidated by protest leaders.

He says there have already been two cases of people's belongings being torched on Monday because they chose to go to work.

The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says four schools in the area have had to remain closed. These include Mount Pleasant, Zwelihle and Lukhanyo Primary Schools, and Qhayiya Secondary.

“It is unacceptable that learners' basic right to education is being infringed upon. Our greatest concern at this stage is for the Grade 12 learners who have missed five critical days of school during the most important year of their school career.”

Cele has promised to meet with community leaders on Tuesday.

