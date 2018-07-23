Fears of further protests in Zwelihle loom
One Hermanus resident said although there's been no further violence since last week, many people are still being intimidated by protest leaders.
CAPE TOWN - While all might appear calm in Hermanus, fears of further protests loom.
Police Minister Bheki Cele gave Zwelihle residents the assurance on Friday that policing would increase in the area following weeks of unrest.
One Hermanus resident who wishes to remain anonymous has told Eyewitness News although there's been no further violence since last week, many people are still being intimidated by protest leaders.
He says there have already been two cases of people's belongings being torched on Monday because they chose to go to work.
The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says four schools in the area have had to remain closed. These include Mount Pleasant, Zwelihle and Lukhanyo Primary Schools, and Qhayiya Secondary.
“It is unacceptable that learners' basic right to education is being infringed upon. Our greatest concern at this stage is for the Grade 12 learners who have missed five critical days of school during the most important year of their school career.”
Cele has promised to meet with community leaders on Tuesday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
Eskom irregular expenditure over R19bn, says Mabuza
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Gigaba confirms Apleni resignation as Home Affairs DG
-
Eskom won’t pay bonuses to staff due to financial constraints
-
NPA decides not to prosecute Manana over alleged assault of Christine Wiro
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.