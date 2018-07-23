Popular Topics
Family of kidnapped CT businessman still hopeful of his safe return

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of Liyaqat Parker on Friday and told them that kidnapping has now been prioritised as one of the top-four crimes in the country.

Liyaqat Parker. Picture: Supplied
Liyaqat Parker. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The family of the Parow businessman who was allegedly abducted about two weeks ago, remains hopeful that he returns home safely.

Liyaqat Parker (65) was kidnapped outside his business in The Greens by five men.

They overpowered the security guard on the premises, grabbed Parker and bundled him into an SUV.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the Parker family on Friday and told them that kidnapping has now been prioritised as one of the top-four crimes in the country.

Parker's abduction has brought the total number of kidnappings of businessman in Cape Town to four over the last two years.

Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero: "They shared information and the police are working on the matter. He [Minister Cele] indicated that kidnappings are now part of the four priority crimes that the police will be working on."

Family spokesperson Waleed Brown says that Cele assured the family that the case is being investigated by the SAPS.

"The message from the family remains the same, that they be left alone while they are dealing with this. A lot of people have responded to the appeal for information. Unfortunately, most of it has turned out not to be credible."

