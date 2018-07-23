Eskom won’t pay bonuses to staff due to financial constraints
Eskom has been meeting with labour unions for weeks now and has tabled two offers of increases above 7% between the current year and 2020.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it will not pay any bonuses to staff due to financial constraints.
This is the latest on talks around wages and benefits at the power utility as it waits to hear whether workers will accept its latest wage offer.
Eskom has been meeting with labour unions for weeks now and has tabled two offers of increases above 7% between the current year and 2020.
Unions had wanted Eskom to include bonuses in the wage proposals but the company says it informed them on Friday that it can't afford to do that.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says: “One of the things that was discussed with the unions is that unfortunately because the company didn’t perform well financially, we’re not in a position to offer bonuses.
“But more details about this and other issues will be shared with the unions.”
At the same time, Eskom has reiterated that it won't be resorting to retrenchments as the power utility battles rampant financial issues.
A World Bank report suggested that Eskom retrench some of its 47,000 employees, adding that it only needs a staff of 14,000 to operate efficiently.
However, Eskom says retrenchments are not an option currently despite offering workers a 7% wage increase during ongoing negotiations.
Phasiwe said: “Retrenchments are not part of the negotiations with the unions. We are looking at improving productivity levels and reducing costs.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom irregular expenditure over R19bn, says Mabuza
-
Mango Airline: Defamatory SMS on social media false and inaccurate
-
We won’t resort to retrenchments, says Eskom
-
Rand weaker in early trade
-
Eskom's Daniels found guilty of serious misconduct & dismissed
-
Nazir Cassim urges Eskom to hold unethical employees accountable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.