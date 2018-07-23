Eskom won’t pay bonuses to staff due to financial constraints

Eskom has been meeting with labour unions for weeks now and has tabled two offers of increases above 7% between the current year and 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it will not pay any bonuses to staff due to financial constraints.

This is the latest on talks around wages and benefits at the power utility as it waits to hear whether workers will accept its latest wage offer.

Eskom has been meeting with labour unions for weeks now and has tabled two offers of increases above 7% between the current year and 2020.

Unions had wanted Eskom to include bonuses in the wage proposals but the company says it informed them on Friday that it can't afford to do that.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says: “One of the things that was discussed with the unions is that unfortunately because the company didn’t perform well financially, we’re not in a position to offer bonuses.

“But more details about this and other issues will be shared with the unions.”

At the same time, Eskom has reiterated that it won't be resorting to retrenchments as the power utility battles rampant financial issues.

A World Bank report suggested that Eskom retrench some of its 47,000 employees, adding that it only needs a staff of 14,000 to operate efficiently.

However, Eskom says retrenchments are not an option currently despite offering workers a 7% wage increase during ongoing negotiations.

Phasiwe said: “Retrenchments are not part of the negotiations with the unions. We are looking at improving productivity levels and reducing costs.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)