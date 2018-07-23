Eskom irregular expenditure over R19bn, says Mabuza

Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza has revealed that the power utility's irregular expenditure is over R19 billion.

Mabuza made the revelation during the utility's year-end financial results announcement.

#Eskom Mabuza says Eskom had to deal with major financial issues since the beginning of this year — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2018

#Eskom Mabuza says irregular expenditure is over R19 billion as all skeletons are coming out the closet. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2018

#Eskom Mabuza says they could still find more irregular expenditure. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2018