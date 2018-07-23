Eskom blames previous leadership, governance for financial woes

The power utility released its annual financial results on Monday, saying the focus this year has been on cleaning up and stabilising the company.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its current financial problems are due to leadership and governance issues of the past which have resulted in a R2.3 billion loss.

The power utility released its annual financial results on Monday, saying the focus this year has been on cleaning up and stabilising the company.

However, it's also revealed that there's been R19.6 billion in irregular expenditure from 2012 and that amount is likely to increase.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the latest financial results show how the company has struggled over the past few years

“It was bound to happen because we were in big, big trouble. How do you have 10 CEOs in 10 years? What unfortunately happened was what was known as a corporate plan [that did not] talk to the shareholders and did not talk to the day-to-day operations of the business.”

Eskom has suffered a R2.3 billion loss compared to a profit of R900 million last year.

A whopping R19.6 billion, and counting, in irregular expenditure over the past six years is also a concern.

But Chairman Jabu Mabuza says they're cleaning up.

“We have to take some short-term pain to achieve long-term gains and the Eskom of the future that we all want to see.”

Eskom says it is determined to turn things around and improve its finances.

‘ESKOM ON TRACK’

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says Eskom is on track to change its business in the next few years, despite the current financial problems.

Gordhan says the new board has only been in place for 69 days and has had to deal with a new set of directives to turn the business around.

“This was one of the key institutions that were at the heart of state capture and so each time you begin to peel this large onion and take off a layer you can see the level of excitement it causes of the positive kind and of the not so positive kind. I’m sure you can decide that for yourself.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)