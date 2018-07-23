Equality Commission hails Wits' decision to remove gender prefixes

The proposal was made earlier this year by the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Advocacy at the university's Transformation and Employment Equity Office.

JOHANNESBURG – Wits University has taken a decision to remove gender prefixes on university communication with students to be more inclusive to transgender groups.

Associate Professor of Law Bonita Meyersfeld says the move should inspire other organisations to make similar changes.

“This is an historic and happy moment in achieving the right based on gender and sexual orientation. I hope that the academy will be a symbol for the development in this country. It’s been a long time coming.”

The Gender and Equality Commission's Javu Baloyi has welcomed the move and says the Home Affairs Department should follow this example.

“When people want to be identified without a prefix before their name, let Home Affairs allow them to do so... this is very progressive for the country. We’ve got countries like Australia who have done so before us and we hope this can be taken forward.”

