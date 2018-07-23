Popular Topics
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer

Zuma’s attorney says that he will be back in South Africa in time for his next court appearance on the culpable homicide case, which is on 23 August.

Duduzane Zuma leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court where he appeared on two charges of culpable homicide. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Duduzane Zuma leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court where he appeared on two charges of culpable homicide. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Duduzane Zuma’s attorney has confirmed to Eyewitness News that his client flew to Dubai on Friday night to be with his heavily pregnant wife.

The Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg imposed strict bail conditions on former President Jacob Zuma’s son.

Zuma is accused of corruption related to an attempt to bribe former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

He is also facing two counts of culpable homicide in the Randburg magistrates court related to his deadly 2014 crash into a taxi.

Attorney Rude Krause did not provide much detail but did confirm that Zuma returned to Dubai to be with his pregnant wife.

Krause says Zuma will be back in South Africa in time for his next court appearance on the culpable homicide case, which is on 23 August.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case postponed

In an affidavit signed prior to his trip to South Africa to appear in court, the former president’s son described his wife as being substantially pregnant.

She was advised not to travel to South Africa on this occasion.

In order to travel abroad, Zuma would have had to submit a full travel itinerary to the investigating officer.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

