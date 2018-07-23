Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
Zuma’s attorney says that he will be back in South Africa in time for his next court appearance on the culpable homicide case, which is on 23 August.
PRETORIA – Duduzane Zuma’s attorney has confirmed to Eyewitness News that his client flew to Dubai on Friday night to be with his heavily pregnant wife.
The Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Johannesburg imposed strict bail conditions on former President Jacob Zuma’s son.
Zuma is accused of corruption related to an attempt to bribe former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.
He is also facing two counts of culpable homicide in the Randburg magistrates court related to his deadly 2014 crash into a taxi.
Attorney Rude Krause did not provide much detail but did confirm that Zuma returned to Dubai to be with his pregnant wife.
Krause says Zuma will be back in South Africa in time for his next court appearance on the culpable homicide case, which is on 23 August.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case postponed
In an affidavit signed prior to his trip to South Africa to appear in court, the former president’s son described his wife as being substantially pregnant.
She was advised not to travel to South Africa on this occasion.
In order to travel abroad, Zuma would have had to submit a full travel itinerary to the investigating officer.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 July 2018
-
Ace Magashule explains ANC’s generational mix
-
4 survivors in KZN deadly taxi shooting in critical condition in hospital
-
MPs calls for plan to eliminate illegal guns in wake of mass taxi shooting
-
Newly formed ADC weighs in on land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.