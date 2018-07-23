Did police use live ammunition to disperse Olifantsfontein protesters?

It is understood that the community had been demonstrating in the L & J informal settlement on Sunday over land evictions in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating claims that officers used live ammunition to disperse protesters in Olifantsfontein.

The police say residents burned a truck carrying tents and pelted officers with stones. And police retaliated with rubber bullets.

One person succumbed to his wounds while four others are recovering in hospital.

However, community leader Thomas Mokoena says police opened fire with live rounds.

“There were Metro police in a white car busy shooting people in a black car. They were using live ammunition. We have a cartridge. And we can show you everything.”