Did police use live ammunition to disperse Olifantsfontein protesters?

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

Did police use live ammunition to disperse Olifantsfontein protesters?

It is understood that the community had been demonstrating in the L & J informal settlement on Sunday over land evictions in the area.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating claims that officers used live ammunition to disperse protesters in Olifantsfontein.

It is understood that the community had been demonstrating in the L & J informal settlement on Sunday over land evictions in the area.

The police say residents burned a truck carrying tents and pelted officers with stones. And police retaliated with rubber bullets.

One person succumbed to his wounds while four others are recovering in hospital.

However, community leader Thomas Mokoena says police opened fire with live rounds.

“There were Metro police in a white car busy shooting people in a black car. They were using live ammunition. We have a cartridge. And we can show you everything.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA