'Decision not to prosecute Manana has nothing to do with his social standing'

The NPA says it couldn't find anyone to corroborate Christine Wiro's version that she was pushed down the stairs of her former employer Mduduzi Manana's house.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the decision not to prosecute African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana for assault has nothing to do with his high profile social standing.

After two months of police probing the claims, investigators couldn't find anyone to corroborate Christine Wiro's version that she was pushed down the stairs of her former employer's house.

The domestic worker also accused the former Deputy Higher Education minister of threatening her with deportation.

Manana denied the allegations despite an audio recording going viral of him offering the family R100,000 not to go ahead with the case.

But the ANC MP later opened counter charges of extortion, which the NPA has now also declined to pursue.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “As our Constitution clearly states that everyone is equal before the law and may be treated as such, every case is treated according to its merits. And the decision is made based on the evidence that is available before us, it has nothing to do with the social standing of a person.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)