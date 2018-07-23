'Decision not to prosecute Manana has nothing to do with his social standing'
The NPA says it couldn't find anyone to corroborate Christine Wiro's version that she was pushed down the stairs of her former employer Mduduzi Manana's house.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the decision not to prosecute African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana for assault has nothing to do with his high profile social standing.
After two months of police probing the claims, investigators couldn't find anyone to corroborate Christine Wiro's version that she was pushed down the stairs of her former employer's house.
The domestic worker also accused the former Deputy Higher Education minister of threatening her with deportation.
Manana denied the allegations despite an audio recording going viral of him offering the family R100,000 not to go ahead with the case.
But the ANC MP later opened counter charges of extortion, which the NPA has now also declined to pursue.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “As our Constitution clearly states that everyone is equal before the law and may be treated as such, every case is treated according to its merits. And the decision is made based on the evidence that is available before us, it has nothing to do with the social standing of a person.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
Eskom's R2.3bn net loss: 'Damage cannot be fixed overnight'
-
Eskom irregular expenditure over R19bn, says Mabuza
-
Love triangle leaves EC man (31) dead
-
Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.