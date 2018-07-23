Damage of latest CT train fire estimated to cost R30m
Prasa's Nana Zenani says that such incidents are a major setback to the company's efforts to bring new trains on track to improve services.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has put the cost of damage from a train fire in Cape Town at R30 million.
On Saturday, several carriages were gutted in the blaze. It is one of several such incidents across the city in recent months.
In recent weeks, there have been at least four arson attacks on trains in the city.
Two weeks ago, a carriage was set alight at Woodstock train station. About a month ago, there was a fire at Steenberg station, and in May, at Retreat and Ottery stations.
"The estimated damage is R30 million. I suspect that on further investigation, that may go up. We are conducting investigations... we really don't know what happened."
Prasa adds that it does not want to speculate on the cause of the latest blaze but transport union Untu believes that arsonists are to blame.
Meanwhile, Metrorail says that trains on the northern, central and Monte Vista lines can expect delays during peak hour.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott: "On the northern line there are two cancellations, two Muldersvlei cancellations - the 7.17am and 9.10am trains."
