Clock ticking for top cop Sitole’s plan to find KZN taxi shooters

Eleven people were killed by unknown attackers, who sprayed their minibus with bullets in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – The clock is ticking for a 72-hour action plan established by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to probe the murders of 11 members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association.

The victims were killed by unknown attackers, who sprayed their minibus with bullets in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

Seventeen people were in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

The group was returning from the funeral of a colleague, who is also said to have been shot dead.

Sitole says that there’s also a 72-hour action plan in place to find those responsible for the murders.

“The 72-hour activation plan is meant to provide immediate response to any incident that’s either causes harm to the public or maybe disturbed public order or stability.”

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) insists that it is in control of the industry despite numerous cases of violence in the taxi sector.

Just two weeks ago, the chairperson of the Armsta taxi association Sam Budzwa was shot dead in Sandton.

Santaco President Philip Taaibosch says: “We’re in control of the industry. We don’t know what has happened. We need to also go down to the ground in order to investigate.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)