Cele to return to Hermanus to meet Zwelihle protest leaders
Police Minister Bheki Cele was in the area last week to speak to residents following two weeks of unrest.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised to return to Hermanus this week to meet with Zwelihle protest leaders.
Cele was in the area last week to speak to residents following two weeks of unrest.
Protests over land & housing first broke out sporadically in March but soon escalated into widespread violence following the arrest of community leader Gcobani Ndzongana.
Bheki Cele had to be moved out of Zwelihle shortly after he tried to address hundreds of residents last Friday. A few dozen residents jeered him during his address and some even approached the podium Cele was on to speak to him.
Community leaders wanted the minister to hear the reasons behind the on-going protests and to appeal to him to release those who've been arrested.
Cele has promised to meet with the group on Tuesday.
"They have issues about the police, they have issues about service delivery, they have issues about the people arrested... We'll talk about it come Tuesday."
At least 60 people have been arrested for their role in violent protests over the past two weeks.
