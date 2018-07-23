Case against 3 Middleburg men in 'racially motivated crime' withdrawn for now
Xolisile Ndzongana was attacked allegedly by a group of white men in the town earlier this month. He later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are still gathering evidence after a man was beaten to death in Middleburg in what is believed to be a racially motivated crime.
Xolisile Ndzongana was attacked allegedly by a group of white men in the town earlier this month.
He later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.
On 8 July Ndzongana was driving home with two of his friends when they came across a car that was blocking the road.
Police say he asked the group to move the car to make way, but they refused and proceeded to attack him.
Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi says three men appeared in Middleburg Magistrates Court last week and their case was provisionally withdrawn.
“The prosecution thought that we need to go further in terms of our investigation, hence the matter was withdrawn against these men.”
Hlathi says they are still investigating a charge of murder.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
[VIDEO] 2 women jump from burning building in Bellville CBD
-
SA's population stands at 57.7 million
-
Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building
-
Eskom's R2.3bn net loss: 'Damage cannot be fixed overnight'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.