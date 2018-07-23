Case against 3 Middelburg men in 'racially motivated crime' withdrawn for now

Xolisile Ndzongana was attacked allegedly by a group of white men in the town earlier this month. He later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are still gathering evidence after a man was beaten to death in Middelburg in what is believed to be a racially motivated crime.

Xolisile Ndzongana was attacked allegedly by a group of white men in the town earlier this month.

He later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

On 8 July Ndzongana was driving home with two of his friends when they came across a car that was blocking the road.

Police say he asked the group to move the car to make way, but they refused and proceeded to attack him.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi says three men appeared in Middelburg Magistrates Court last week and their case was provisionally withdrawn.

“The prosecution thought that we need to go further in terms of our investigation, hence the matter was withdrawn against these men.”

Hlathi says they are still investigating a charge of murder.

