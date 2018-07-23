Cape Town City launches new home kit

In the club’s words, the kit is: 'Classic. Timeless. City.'

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City Football Club have launched their new home kit ahead of the Premier Soccer League’s new season.

City are known for their innovation on social media. They are the trailblazers in this space in South African football and this release is no different.

Below is their launch video.

In the club’s words, the kit is “Classic. Timeless. City.” It’s slightly different from last season with a darker blue around the shoulder area.

Introducing the new CTCFC Home Kit 2018/19. Classic. Timeless. City. #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/uPOSS647NA — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 23, 2018