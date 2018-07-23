Cape Town City launches new home kit
In the club’s words, the kit is: 'Classic. Timeless. City.'
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City Football Club have launched their new home kit ahead of the Premier Soccer League’s new season.
City are known for their innovation on social media. They are the trailblazers in this space in South African football and this release is no different.
Below is their launch video.
It’s here... and it’s for everyone! #iamcityfc pic.twitter.com/NJnQyD1ZJX— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 23, 2018
In the club’s words, the kit is “Classic. Timeless. City.” It’s slightly different from last season with a darker blue around the shoulder area.
Introducing the new CTCFC Home Kit 2018/19. Classic. Timeless. City. #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/uPOSS647NA— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 23, 2018
What's better than the new CTCFC home kit?— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 23, 2018
The new CTCFC home kit being put on by the players for the first time! 😍 pic.twitter.com/iE13UK3A9O
