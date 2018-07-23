'Bring all those responsible for Eskom's financial woes to book'
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises has expressed concern over Eskom's irregular expenditure, municipal debt and R2.3 billion loss.
The opposition Democratic Alliance has also flagged the power utility's "bloated" staff complement, noting how remuneration for executives has climbed to R66 million from R51 million in the previous year.
Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe wants all those responsible for Eskom's financial woes brought to book.
She says the power utility has in the past months come under scrutiny because of its financial and operational performance.
“I think the best thing is to clean up the road, all those that are responsible for what is happening now, a platform should be created for them to answer. I think for a number of years, they were not taking action.”
Mnganga-Gcabashe says the parliamentary and state capture inquiries will also go a long way in assisting to bring those responsible to book.
She says the committee will continue to engage with Eskom to address its challenges and restore public and investor confidence.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
