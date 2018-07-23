Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building

The blaze broke out at a block of flats along Voortrekker Road shortly after noon on Monday.

A blaze broke out at a block of flats along Voortrekker Road shortly after 12 pm in Bellville. Picture: Abongile Nzelenzele
A blaze broke out at a block of flats along Voortrekker Road shortly after 12 pm in Bellville. Picture: Abongile Nzelenzele
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman may have saved a baby's life when she decided to jump from a burning flat in Bellville.

She's in a critical condition, while an eight-year-old boy has died.

It's still unclear what caused the blaze.

Police have cordoned off a side entrance to the Amdenhof Flat building.

A fire truck and police and forensics vans are parked outside.

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says a woman who jumped from the building is in a critical condition in hospital.

“The Fire and Rescue Services responded to this building in Voortrekker Road in Bellville where there was fire on the third and fourth floor. Two adult females both jumped out of the third-floor window. One [sustained] 60-degree burns.”

Another woman jumped without sustaining serious injuries, while a man who also jumped sustained injuries to his leg.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA