Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building

The blaze broke out at a block of flats along Voortrekker Road shortly after noon on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A woman may have saved a baby's life when she decided to jump from a burning flat in Bellville.

She's in a critical condition, while an eight-year-old boy has died.

It's still unclear what caused the blaze.

Police have cordoned off a side entrance to the Amdenhof Flat building.

A fire truck and police and forensics vans are parked outside.

scores of people wait outside the building while the body of the deceased is carried out

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says a woman who jumped from the building is in a critical condition in hospital.

“The Fire and Rescue Services responded to this building in Voortrekker Road in Bellville where there was fire on the third and fourth floor. Two adult females both jumped out of the third-floor window. One [sustained] 60-degree burns.”

Another woman jumped without sustaining serious injuries, while a man who also jumped sustained injuries to his leg.

the road in front of the flat has been reopened to traffic

