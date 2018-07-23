Bham plans to deliver Moyane ruling in early August
Advocate Azhar Bham chaired the hearing in Sandton on Saturday and received submissions on fairness, the terms of reference and the admissibility of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
CAPE TOWN - The presiding officer in suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing says that he plans to deliver his ruling early next month.
"I will get down to it as soon as possible. I can tell the parties that I am in an arbitration this week. If it goes on for the full week as expected, I will start working over next weekend but I will do my level best at the outset to send out a ruling by the middle of the following week."
Moyane's advocate, Dali Mpofu, argued that it was "mad" to have Minister Gordhan give oral evidence at the Nugent inquiry but not at Moyane's disciplinary hearing.
However, President Cyril Ramaphosa's advocate, Heidi Barnes, says that the framework for Moyane's disciplinary hearing is clear.
"We submit, chair, that Mr Moyane's first complaint, that it effectively assumes that you will not conduct the inquiry in a manner that is fair and just despite being entitled or in fact enjoined to do so in the terms of reference. We submit that there's no basis for the assumption and in fact, we take exception to it."
Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March, citing declining public confidence in the institution under his leadership.
