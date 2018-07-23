ANC vows to go after members taking party to court
Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura and the party’s national secretary-general Ace Magashule spoke out strongly against the party members who had gone the legal route even after their issues were dealt with internally.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has vowed to go after its members who have taken the organisation to court, calling them counter-revolutionaries.
The provincial party concluded its elective conference on Sunday night.
Disgruntled party members approached the High Court in Johannesburg last week, seeking to interdict the conference but their application was dismissed.
Makhura wants ANC members taking the party to court to know that the organisation is coming for them.
“We’re getting to the truth about who is actually funding these cases.”
While addressing the issue, Makhura became teary.
“This is painful, it’s not lies because poor people in our ranks are being used.”
The disgruntled party members who’ve taken the organisation to court have been branded enemies and counter-revolutionaries.
Meanwhile, the party says that it will make sure that e-tolls will be a thing of the past.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
