ANC 'deeply concerned' about being taken to court by own members
Disgruntled party members approached the High Court in Johannesburg last week, seeking to interdict the conference but their application was dismissed.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed chairperson of the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) David Makhura says the party is deeply concerned about being taken to court by its own members, given the significant financial costs involved.
Disgruntled party members approached the High Court in Johannesburg last week, seeking to interdict the conference but their application was dismissed.
Makhura says often members who take the ANC to court are found to have not had their legal costs covered.
He says when the ANC tells members not to go to court, it’s because those issues have already been dealt with extensively by the party.
“When we go to these members after the court cases, some of them are saying to us they were misled.”
On the issue of e-tolls, Makhura says ANC is now on the campaign trail to end the dispute.
“We as an organisation are going to mobilise to make sure that matter is dealt with, so if can they march to me, you must know.”
He says a large emphasis will be placed on dealing with social ills, inequality and corruption which still plague the province.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Politics
-
Mkuseli Apleni's resignation 'a great loss’
-
Suspects appear in court following murder of Umlazi ANCYL chairperson
-
ANC, DA take land reform agendas to WC
-
[ANALYSIS] Makhura’s Gauteng victory, another beginning, another election battle
-
ANC vows to go after members taking party to court
-
Magashule urges ANC members to do their part to keep party in power
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.