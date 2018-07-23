ANC, DA take land reform agendas to WC

The ANC held a land summit, while the DA has embarked on a series of public meetings.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape took their agendas on land reform across the province, hosting a summit and public meetings on the contentious issue.

The DA is set to host a second public meeting on land reform in Beaufort West on Monday.

The first gathering was held in Citrusdal on Saturday.

The DA's Odette Cason: "Members of the public also used the opportunity to raise their concerns about the ANC's plan to amend the Constitution."

She says that the DA believes that people should be landowners and not lifelong tenants.

Meanwhile, the ANC wrapped up its two-day land summit in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore says the meeting concluded with reports from the three commissions.

"Those commissions reported to the provincial executive committee of the ANC, who will be assessing all of the reports. There was an agreement that all of the ANC's structures will be mobilised for the national public hearing."

Dugmore says a committee of the ANC will be assessing the reports before issuing a declaration.