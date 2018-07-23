Amplats reports jump in H1 earnings, buys Glencore's stake in Mototolo platinum

The company, a unit of Anglo American unit, reported headline earnings per share of 1,282 cents, in line with its guidance.

JOHANNESBURG – Anglo American Platinum posted a 350% rise in interim profits on Monday and kept the dividend tap flowing as it reaps the benefits of a pivot to mechanised mining that has lifted productivity and cut costs.

The world’s largest platinum producer also announced that it had acquired Glencore’s 39% stake in Mototolo, a mechanised platinum mine on the eastern limb of South Africa’s platinum belt.

“The acquisition of Glencore’s stake in the Mototolo JV increases Amplats’ interest in a mechanised, low-cost, high quality resource,” chief executive Chris Griffith said in a statement.

It declared an interim dividend of 374 cents per share. In February, the company announced its first dividend in seven years.