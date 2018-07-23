4 CT pupils make 2018 Home Language English Olympiad top 20

A total of 6,411 candidates entered for the Olympiad.

CAPE TOWN - Four Cape Town learners have been placed in the top 20 for the 2018 Home Language English Olympiad.

The winners were announced at the prize-giving in Grahamstown.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We know that the Olympiad demands a considerable amount of preparation on the part of the candidates who are faced with a three-hour examination, which requires answers that show original thinking and the ability to express themselves in a creative style, while at the same time substantiating their views from the prescribed text.”