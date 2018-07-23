4 CT pupils make 2018 Home Language English Olympiad top 20

-
[WATCH] Eskom's 'skeletons' coming out with over R19bn irregular expenditureLocal
Case against 3 Middleburg men in 'racially motivated crime' withdrawn for nowLocal
'Bring all those responsible for Eskom's financial woes to book'Business
De Beers to move 200 elephants from SA to MozambiqueLocal
Ipid dismisses Cedrick Nkabinde’s legal action threatsLocal
ANC 'deeply concerned' about being taken to court by own membersPolitics
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs to complete 2-0 sweep over ProteasSport
Blitzboks claim bronze at Sevens World CupSport
Ozil quits German national side citing racism over Turkish heritageSport
New Zealand complete double-double at World Cup SevensSport
Molinari plots course through the mayhem to win OpenSport
Hamilton retakes F1 lead with 'miracle' victory in GermanySport
Mel B distressed by family estrangementLifestyle
Justin Bieber's mother mad at engagement?Lifestyle
Meghan Markle's sister hints at appearing in UK 'Celebrity Big Brother'Lifestyle
Working fewer hours makes you more efficient. Here's the proofLifestyle
CPR training should change, and maybe there should be an app for thatLifestyle
Duchess of Sussex 'banned' from wearing tux on tourLifestyle
Aids: Unequal access to ARVsWorld
Oprah Winfrey: I'm proud to be happyLifestyle
Pusha T gets marriedLifestyle
Mkuseli Apleni's resignation 'a great loss’Politics
Suspects appear in court following murder of Umlazi ANCYL chairpersonPolitics
ANC, DA take land reform agendas to WCPolitics
[ANALYSIS] Makhura’s Gauteng victory, another beginning, another election battleOpinion
ANC vows to go after members taking party to courtPolitics
Magashule urges ANC members to do their part to keep party in powerPolitics
[OPINION] How I met MadibaOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Zimbabwe poll: the stakes are high and it’s a close raceOpinion
[OPINION] African nations must figure out why they’re losing football talentOpinion
[OPINION] Between women in a ‘man’s world’Opinion
[OPINION] Grappling with Madiba’s legacyOpinion
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
[LISTEN] How to buy shares with tiny amounts of cashBusiness
Amplats reports jump in H1 earnings, buys Glencore's stake in Mototolo platinumBusiness
Eskom irregular expenditure over R19bn, says MabuzaBusiness
Eskom won’t pay bonuses to staff due to financial constraintsBusiness
4 CT pupils make 2018 Home Language English Olympiad top 20
A total of 6,411 candidates entered for the Olympiad.
CAPE TOWN - Four Cape Town learners have been placed in the top 20 for the 2018 Home Language English Olympiad.
A total of 6,411 candidates entered for the Olympiad.
The winners were announced at the prize-giving in Grahamstown.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “We know that the Olympiad demands a considerable amount of preparation on the part of the candidates who are faced with a three-hour examination, which requires answers that show original thinking and the ability to express themselves in a creative style, while at the same time substantiating their views from the prescribed text.”
Popular in Local
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week4 hours ago
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer11 hours ago
[VIDEO] 2 women jump from burning building in Bellville CBDone hour ago
Boy (8) dies in Bellville fire, woman critical after jumping from building2 hours ago
SA's population stands at 57.7 millionone hour ago
Eskom's R2.3bn net loss: 'Damage cannot be fixed overnight'3 hours ago
