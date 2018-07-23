Popular Topics
20 learners injured in KZN taxi crash

The children, aged between five and 13, were on their way home on Monday afternoon when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty school children have been injured after a taxi they were travelling in crashed in Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal.

The children, aged between five and 13, were on their way home on Monday afternoon when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Emer-G-Med's Gareth Jamieson says they sustained various injuries and have been taken to different hospitals.

“A total of 20 kids were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals for further care that they required. At this stage, the events leading up to the collision is unknown. However, the police were on the scene and will be investigating further.

