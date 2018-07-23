2 shipping containers torched in Hermanus violent protests
The Overstrand Municipality says two shipping containers carrying electronic waste and household hazardous waste were forced opened and torched at the Hermanus Transfer Station.
CAPE TOWN - Two shipping containers at a waste management facility in Hermanus have been torched.
This is the latest blatant act of violence following two weeks of unrest in Zwelihle originally sparked by the arrest of a community leader.
The area has been the scene of demonstrations since March when residents first protested over a lack of affordable housing and service delivery issues.
The Overstrand Municipality says two shipping containers carrying electronic waste and household hazardous waste were forced opened and torched at the Hermanus Transfer Station on Sunday night.
A Hermanus resident has also told Eyewitness News although it may seem quiet on the surface, some Zwelihle residents who decided to go to work on Monday have been threatened with violence.
Democratic Alliance MPL and constituency head Masizole Mnqasela has urged community members to report any incidents to police officers stationed at the taxi rank in the area.
“Some people will be walking around in Zwelihle to ensure that whilst you’re at work your property is protected. And [to] ensure that we protect the right to life, to work, [and] move freely without being threatened.”
Four schools in Zwelihle were again closed for a fifth consecutive day due to the unrest.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole will return to Zwelihle on Tuesday to meet with community leaders and residents.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
